Diamond ring bought for A 10 at car boot sale turned out to be worth A 350,000
A large diamond ring is expected to fetch A 350,000 at auction 30 years after its owner paid A 10 for it at a car boot sale, thinking it was a costume jewel. The 'exceptionally-sized' stone was presumed not to be real because 19th Century diamonds were not cut to show off their brilliance like today's gems.
