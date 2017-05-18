Charges laid after Shoppers Drug Mart armed robbery in St. John's

Police say 38-year-old man has been charged following an armed robbery Thursday evening at Shoppers Drug Mart in St. John's The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the Shoppers Drug Mart on Freshwater Road was held up around 5 p.m,, and four police vehicles were later seen at the store, including a forensic identification truck. The man is charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime and breach of court orders.

