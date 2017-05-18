Charges laid after Shoppers Drug Mart...

Charges laid after Shoppers Drug Mart armed robbery in St. John's

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Police say 38-year-old man has been charged following an armed robbery Thursday evening at Shoppers Drug Mart in St. John's The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the Shoppers Drug Mart on Freshwater Road was held up around 5 p.m,, and four police vehicles were later seen at the store, including a forensic identification truck. The man is charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime and breach of court orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc... May 14 BOB 1
News How Humor Can Improve Lives May 13 Mark P 2
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 12 Lora carnahan 151
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 10 Krc214 10
News Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas... May 7 RustyS 3
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,563 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC