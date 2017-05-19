Carnage in retail sector means more p...

Carnage in retail sector means more pain to come for shareholders and bondholders

Retailers that were taken private in the LBO boom of the early aughts are most at risk as they struggle with debt-service costs The bloodletting in the retail sector is expected to create a wave of bankruptcies, debt restructurings and defaults in the next 12 months, and shareholders and bondholders should brace for more pain. Rating agencies are forecasting a sharp spike in the retail default rate , while turnaround experts are warning that companies that fail to react to the changes in the business are unlikely to survive.

