Broadway spell for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child starts in April 2018

JK Rowling's popular West End production Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Parts One and Two will debut on Broadway in April 2018. The two-part play, which stretches over five hours and is known as the eighth Harry Potter story, tells the tale of the wizard 19 years after the events in the final book of Rowling's original series, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows.

