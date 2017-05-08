Bridal trendspotting: black accents, ...

Bridal trendspotting: black accents, all-over beading, shoes

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The recent round of spring 2018 bridal shows pointed to a turn back to tradition, sometimes with modern twists, along with plenty of options in silhouettes. Black accents were plentiful and jewelry seemed to be mostly about the neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas... Sun RustyS 3
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Fri Dawn 1,006
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans... May 4 goldman mohels 2
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 1 Jmv1991 9
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,868,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC