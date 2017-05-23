Best Buy: shoppers take advantage of tax refund checks
Best Buy had surprisingly strong sales of mobile devices and gaming products during the first quarter after the delayed arrival of federal tax refund checks put Americans in the mood to buy stuff. Shares surged more than 11 percent before the opening bell Thursday to levels not seen since before the recession and the emerging dominance of Amazon.com.
