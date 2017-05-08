B. Riley Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Neutral
They presently have a $15.00 price target on the apparel retailer's stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. B. Riley's target price indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock's previous close.
