Ascena Retail's Stock Is Being Blown ...

Ascena Retail's Stock Is Being Blown to Pieces Because Execs Made One Fatal Error

Ascena Retail Group shares crashed as much as 43% on Thursday after the company gave a grave warning to investors yesterday. For its fiscal third quarter, Ascena said in a statement that it expects a same-store sales decline of 8%, compared to the 4.8% slip analysts surveyed at Factset were expecting.

