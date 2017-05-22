Amazon's a la Carte TV Helps Starz, HBO Stand Out in Netflix Era 2 hours ago

Amazon's a la Carte TV Helps Starz, H...

Media companies hoping to challenge Netflix and YouTube with their own online services are getting a huge boost from an unexpected source: Amazon.com Inc. For about a year and a half, Amazon's Prime membership service has been promoting subscriptions ranging from the well-known HBO and Starz to niche services like Gaia and Acorn TV, along with its own offerings including the award-winning comedy "Transparent." On Monday, the world's largest online retailer said the effort will expand to the U.K., Germany and Austria with 25 to 42 live and on-demand channels from its partners.

