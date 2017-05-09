Amazon Undercuts Wal-Mart With $25 Fr...

Amazon Undercuts Wal-Mart With $25 Free Shipping Threshold

14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Amazon.com Inc. lowered its free shipping threshold to $25 from $35, undercutting Wal-Mart Stores Inc. by $10 and escalating a battle between the world's e-commerce leader and the world's biggest retailer. The new minimum shows Amazon competing for shoppers who don't pay $99-a-year for Amazon Prime, which includes free two-day shipping on millions of items as well as access to music and video.

