Amazon Believers Double Their Pleasur...

Amazon Believers Double Their Pleasure in Wagers Against Retail 18 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc. is about to destroy the retail industry as we know it have figured out a way to supercharge that bet -- by buying the online giant's stock and pairing it with a short position in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, symbol "If you are long Amazon, wouldn't it make sense to be short the stocks Amazon will look to decimate?" said Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of research for S3 Partners LLC. "It's going long the 'best of the breed' and shorting the 'worst of the breed.' " Traders are building up short positions in anticipation of XRT dropping to $40 or $41, Dusaniwsky said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc... May 14 BOB 1
News How Humor Can Improve Lives May 13 Mark P 2
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 12 Lora carnahan 151
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 10 Krc214 10
News Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas... May 7 RustyS 3
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC