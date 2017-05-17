Amazon Believers Double Their Pleasure in Wagers Against Retail 18 minutes ago
Amazon.com Inc. is about to destroy the retail industry as we know it have figured out a way to supercharge that bet -- by buying the online giant's stock and pairing it with a short position in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, symbol "If you are long Amazon, wouldn't it make sense to be short the stocks Amazon will look to decimate?" said Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of research for S3 Partners LLC. "It's going long the 'best of the breed' and shorting the 'worst of the breed.' " Traders are building up short positions in anticipation of XRT dropping to $40 or $41, Dusaniwsky said.
