Alec Baldwin: Trump is 'Saturday Night Live' head writer
Alec Baldwin welcomes the chance to share the screen with President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live." "I think if he came it would be a great show," Baldwin said in an interview Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 1
|Jmv1991
|9
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Precious8517
|1,004
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Apr 28
|Unionize
|519
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Apr 27
|Canadian biker
|42
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC