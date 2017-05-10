Abercrombie is putting itself up for sale
Abercrombie & Fitch shares soared by 14% to $14.50 ahead of Wednesday's opening bell after a Reuters report said the teen retailer hired an investment bank to assess takeover interest. Any potential suitor should be able to get a favorable price for the company, at least compared with a year ago.
