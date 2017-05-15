$7.5M settlement approved in Wal-Mart same-sex benefits case

A $7.5 million class action settlement between Wal-Mart and a former employee who challenged the retail chain's lack of health insurance benefits for her same-sex spouse was approved by a federal judge on Monday. The settlement will pay for claims by current and former Wal-Mart associates in the U.S. and Puerto Rico that they were unable to obtain health insurance for their same-sex spouses from 2011 to 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.