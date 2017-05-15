$7.5M settlement approved in Wal-Mart same-sex benefits case
A $7.5 million class action settlement between Wal-Mart and a former employee who challenged the retail chain's lack of health insurance benefits for her same-sex spouse was approved by a federal judge on Monday. The settlement will pay for claims by current and former Wal-Mart associates in the U.S. and Puerto Rico that they were unable to obtain health insurance for their same-sex spouses from 2011 to 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|Sun
|BOB
|1
|How Humor Can Improve Lives
|May 13
|Mark P
|2
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Lora carnahan
|151
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Krc214
|10
|Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas...
|May 7
|RustyS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC