17 million or bust? Red flags for ret...

17 million or bust? Red flags for retailers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

The industry has crossed the line into risky territory on automaker incentives, leasing levels and new-vehicle inventory, said AutoNation Inc. CEO Mike Jackson. His comments came as publicly traded dealership groups released mixed earnings results for the first quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) 3 hr Precious8517 1,004
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Sat Justicia 21
News Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14) Sat Hootus 14
News Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options... Sat mini lovely 1
News 4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06) Apr 28 Unionize 519
News Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09) Apr 27 Canadian biker 42
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 27 mohel PULTE rules 3
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,697,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC