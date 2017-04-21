Woolies wins Masters dispute with Lowe's

Woolies wins Masters dispute with Lowe's

Read more: The Age

Woolworths will push ahead with the sale of its Masters property assets after winning a stoush with US hardware retailer Lowe's. The Australian supermarket giant says an award in confidential arbitration with Lowe's means its former joint venture partner must sell its 33 per cent stake in the failed Masters business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

