Woolies wins Masters dispute with Lowe's
Woolworths will push ahead with the sale of its Masters property assets after winning a stoush with US hardware retailer Lowe's. The Australian supermarket giant says an award in confidential arbitration with Lowe's means its former joint venture partner must sell its 33 per cent stake in the failed Masters business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|2 hr
|Deedee
|1,003
|Looking For Profits In Retail? Ignore The U.S.
|21 hr
|armysurfer31
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr 12
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC