Woman accused of punching Kohl's employee in the face arrested
The woman of assaulting a store employee and shoplifting from a Lexington location Kohl's department store has been arrested. Lexington Police says Brittany Lynn Johnson, 32, is now in police custody and has been booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.
