Whole Foods has a big, basic problem ...

Whole Foods has a big, basic problem it needs to fix

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Times

But its imperative to do so may have gotten more urgent this week, after an activist investor and some affiliates disclosed a nearly 9 percent stake in the company and urged it in a regulatory filing to explore dramatic moves to stage a turnaround, including possibly putting itself up for sale. Jana Partners, the investor, encouraged the organic grocery chain to do a top-to-bottom reevaluation of its strategies and practices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... 4 hr ardith 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Tue Wally 3
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Tue jeff 39
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Apr 9 buildthewall 1
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Apr 8 Anonymous 13
News Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16) Apr 3 Dawn 109
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC