Whole Foods faced with possible takeover bid as shares jump
A Financial Times report suggests Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is considering a takeover bid for Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods. Whole Food shares jumped in afternoon trading on word of the possible bid.
