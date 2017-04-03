Web revolution creates new era for re...

Web revolution creates new era for retail risk management

Read more: Business Insurance

The shift from bricks-and-mortar stores to online shopping websites has the potential to shake up the retail risk management environment like a dozen boxes tumbling off a warehouse shelf. As more retailers head for the mall exit and enhance their web footprint instead, their insurance and risk management needs will radically change, experts say.

