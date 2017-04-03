Web revolution creates new era for retail risk management
The shift from bricks-and-mortar stores to online shopping websites has the potential to shake up the retail risk management environment like a dozen boxes tumbling off a warehouse shelf. As more retailers head for the mall exit and enhance their web footprint instead, their insurance and risk management needs will radically change, experts say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
