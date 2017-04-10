Walmart stores, other commercial buil...

Walmart stores, other commercial buildings to have energy-storage systems installed

A San Francisco-based company has contracted with Wal-Mart Stores Inc . and several other Southland entities to install energy-storage systems that will boost their energy efficiency, reduce costs and lower Southern California Edison's electricity demand during times of peak usage.

