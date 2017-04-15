Wal-Mart to discount online-only items delivered to stores
Starting next week, Wal-Mart will offer discounts on thousands of online-only items when customers elect to have them shipped to one of the company's stores for pickup. Initially, the discount will be available on about 10,000 items.
