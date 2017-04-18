Wal-Mart in Talks to Buy Men's Clothing Retailer Bonobos for About $300 Million

Shopping carts are seen outside a new Wal-Mart Express store in Chicago July 26, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress/Files ( Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is in talks to buy men's clothing retailer Bonobos for about $300 million, according to people familiar with the situation, the latest in a string of deals aimed at attracting wealthier shoppers and more fashion-forward brands than its own website.

