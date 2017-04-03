Urban Decay, The New Stand 'Pretail' Basquiat Collection
The brand has teamed with The New Stand, the underground retailer and app trying to redefine the traditional newsstand experience, on a "pretail" experience. Today, The New Stand's location in the Union Square subway station will launch the nine-piece makeup range - two weeks ahead of its official launch on Urbandecay.com and at Sephora, Ulta, Macy's and Belk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|22 hr
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Sun
|buildthewall
|1
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Sat
|Anonymous
|13
|Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16)
|Apr 3
|Dawn
|109
|Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14)
|Apr 3
|Billie
|6
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Apr 2
|Kelly Carson
|41
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC