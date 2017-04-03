Urban Decay, The New Stand 'Pretail' ...

Urban Decay, The New Stand 'Pretail' Basquiat Collection

The brand has teamed with The New Stand, the underground retailer and app trying to redefine the traditional newsstand experience, on a "pretail" experience. Today, The New Stand's location in the Union Square subway station will launch the nine-piece makeup range - two weeks ahead of its official launch on Urbandecay.com and at Sephora, Ulta, Macy's and Belk.

