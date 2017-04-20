Under Armour's launch at Kohl's was supposed to be its saving grace - but it's looking like a disaster When Kohl's announced that Under Armour products were coming to its more than 1,100 stores nationwide on March 1, it seemed like the perfect fusion of two brands coming together to provide what the other was lacking. Though Kohl's already sells products by Nike and Adidas, it was looking for more activewear brands to sell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.