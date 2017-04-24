Tyson Foods Eyes Higher Wages As Labor Market Tightens
Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest U.S. chicken company, said on Wednesday it may raise wages again for workers at all of its poultry plants, a sign of an intensifying battle for employees in a tightening labor market.
