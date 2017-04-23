Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Wal-Mart Stores
Wal-Mart Stores Inc was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,463 put options on the company.
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Fri
|HOWSthat
|15
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 21
|Deedee
|1,003
|Looking For Profits In Retail? Ignore The U.S.
|Apr 20
|armysurfer31
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
