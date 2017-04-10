The Retail Slump Is Killing Middle-Of-The-Mall Brands

Matchesfashion.com recently marked its 30th anniversary. And the outlet has reason to celebrate: the brand, formerly known simply as Matches, has undergone a tremendous transformation from its early days as an English boutique to a veritable online powerhouse in the age of eCommerce and digital retailers-hence the ".com" tacked onto the end of its name-so much so that publications have written about it as an example to be followed .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.