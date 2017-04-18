The Latest: Facebook video slaying su...

The Latest: Facebook video slaying suspect went to gun range

15 hrs ago

A gun range owner says the suspect in a random Cleveland killing that was recorded and posted to Facebook had shot at his facility, and video shows he was warned for breaking rules by practicing "rapid fire." Owner Blake Frederick says suspect Steve Stephens visited Sherwin Shooting Sports within the past year.

