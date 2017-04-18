The Latest: Facebook video slaying suspect went to gun range
A gun range owner says the suspect in a random Cleveland killing that was recorded and posted to Facebook had shot at his facility, and video shows he was warned for breaking rules by practicing "rapid fire." Owner Blake Frederick says suspect Steve Stephens visited Sherwin Shooting Sports within the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|4 hr
|BOB
|1
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|9 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|tipton
|1,002
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr 12
|ardith
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC