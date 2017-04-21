Target, other retailers boost lobbying in border-tax battle
Three top U.S. retailers almost quadrupled their combined spending on lobbying in Washington during the first quarter of 2017, as they work to defeat a corporate-tax proposal that some have said threatens their industry. Target, Best Buy and Gap spent almost $3.2 million combined on lobbying during the quarter - up from $830,000 in the same period a year ago - according to federal lobbying disclosures filed Thursday.
