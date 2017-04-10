Sparkling diamond earrings seen fetching up to $70 mln at auction
Two dazzling pink and blue pear-shaped diamonds are together expected to fetch close to $70 million when they go under the hammer next month. Sotheby's said the Apollo and Artemis stones are "by far the most important pair of earrings ever offered at auction".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Sun
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Sun
|buildthewall
|1
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|13
|Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16)
|Apr 3
|Dawn
|109
|Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14)
|Apr 3
|Billie
|6
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Apr 2
|Kelly Carson
|41
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC