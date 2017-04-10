Sparkling diamond earrings seen fetch...

Sparkling diamond earrings seen fetching up to $70 mln at auction

Two dazzling pink and blue pear-shaped diamonds are together expected to fetch close to $70 million when they go under the hammer next month. Sotheby's said the Apollo and Artemis stones are "by far the most important pair of earrings ever offered at auction".

