Shoplifter calls 911 after getting locked in Kohl's department store: Police
KENT, Ohio - Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a department store. Brimfield Township police say surveillance video from the incident at a Kohl's store late last month shows her taking clothing items, then realizing she's trapped in the store near Kent, roughly 35 miles southeast of Cleveland.
