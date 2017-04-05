Shoplifter calls 911 after getting lo...

Shoplifter calls 911 after getting locked in Kohl's department store: Police

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

KENT, Ohio - Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a department store. Brimfield Township police say surveillance video from the incident at a Kohl's store late last month shows her taking clothing items, then realizing she's trapped in the store near Kent, roughly 35 miles southeast of Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16) Mon Dawn 109
News Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14) Apr 3 Billie 6
News Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09) Apr 2 Kelly Carson 41
News Is A Successful Rite-Aid Deal Now Key To Walgre... Apr 2 ansarhbak 1
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Mar 29 Associate 12
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 27 Shopaholic 3
News Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad... Mar 26 In memory of Zach... 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,095,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC