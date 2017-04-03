Shoe discounter to close 400 stores
Payless ShoeSource filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, with the Kansas-based company planning to close 400 stores immediately, with its operations including several locations in southwestern Connecticut. less Payless ShoeSource filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, with the Kansas-based company planning to close 400 stores immediately, with its operations including several ... more Payless ShoeSource filed Tuesday for bankruptcy protection from creditors, with the company planning to shut 400 stores immediately without posting a list of affected locations as of Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16)
|Mon
|Dawn
|109
|Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14)
|Apr 3
|Billie
|6
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Apr 2
|Kelly Carson
|41
|Is A Successful Rite-Aid Deal Now Key To Walgre...
|Apr 2
|ansarhbak
|1
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Mar 29
|Associate
|12
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|Mar 26
|In memory of Zach...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC