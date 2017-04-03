Shoe discounter to close 400 stores

Payless ShoeSource filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, with the Kansas-based company planning to close 400 stores immediately, with its operations including several locations in southwestern Connecticut. less Payless ShoeSource filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, with the Kansas-based company planning to close 400 stores immediately, with its operations including several ... more Payless ShoeSource filed Tuesday for bankruptcy protection from creditors, with the company planning to shut 400 stores immediately without posting a list of affected locations as of Tuesday afternoon.

