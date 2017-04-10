Saks: The Vault to open in May

The Vault, serving as the brand's "majestic home of the world's most exclusive jewelry," is set to open May 4, Saks Fifth Avenue announced Thursday. The newest Saks shop with open at 200 Greenwich Ave. and join The Collective, featuring contemporary fashions, across from Saks main store.

