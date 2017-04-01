RH 72 Hour Deadline Alert: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former...
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until April 3, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against RH . Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company's shares between March 26, 2015 and June 8, 2016.
