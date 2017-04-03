Retail's Death Is Starting to Be Felt in the Economy, and These Numbers Related to Jobs Prove It
Mass store closures by struggling bricks-and-mortar retailers such as J.C. Penney and Sears are starting to have a real economic impact. The retail sector slashed 30,000 jobs in March, said the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.
