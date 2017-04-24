Retailers Are Going Bankrupt at a Rec...

Retailers Are Going Bankrupt at a Record Pace

3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Retailers are filing for bankruptcy at a record rate as they try to cope with the rapid acceleration of online shopping. In a little over three months, 14 chains have announced they will seek court protection, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence, almost surpassing all of 2016.

