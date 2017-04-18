Retail Workers Fight to Get a Cut in the Era of Ecommerce

"They tried to disregard the union and I said nooo, nooo, nooo!" At a rally for a new Bloomingdale's employee contract, a band plays a parody of Amy Winehouse's "Rehab" while scattered voices in the crowd register the tune and sing along. The workers, who are part of the Local 3 United Store Workers under the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union , are contained on a single block next to Bloomingdale's 59th street location in Manhattan.

