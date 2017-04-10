Recalls this week: Water-absorbing to...

Recalls this week: Water-absorbing toys, drawer chests

More than 500,000 water-absorbing toys are being recalled because they pose hazard to children if ingested. Other recalled consumer products this week include potentially defective garbage disposals and drink tumblers.

