Recalls this week: Motorized boards, ...

Recalls this week: Motorized boards, chairs

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Rome News

More than 100,000 motorized boards are being recalled because the rear wheel can lock up, posing a fall hazard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... 11 hr HOWSthat 15
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Fri Deedee 1,003
News Looking For Profits In Retail? Ignore The U.S. Thu armysurfer31 1
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
News Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans... Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 1
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,350 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC