Rare 'Pink Star' diamond expected to break auction record
Clocking in at 59.60 carats and with an estimated value of more than $60 million, the Pink Star could become the most expensive diamond ever sold at auction. It's the largest polished diamond to go on the auction block.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16)
|Mon
|Dawn
|109
|Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14)
|Mon
|Billie
|6
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Kelly Carson
|41
|Is A Successful Rite-Aid Deal Now Key To Walgre...
|Apr 2
|ansarhbak
|1
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Mar 29
|Associate
|12
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|Mar 26
|In memory of Zach...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC