Rare 17th-century wall maps could fetch more than 250,000 at auction
Two rare 17th-century wall maps are to come up for sale and together could fetch more than A 250,000, according to Sotheby's auctioneers. The precious finds, both by master atlas and map publisher Joan Blaeu, were discovered in original and unrestored condition in a private Italian home and are now up for sale at Sotheby's London on May 9. They include a 158.7 x 117.4cm map of Australia called Archipelagus Orientalis sive Asiaticus which has a A 200,000-A 250,000 estimate.
