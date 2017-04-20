Randolph paintings donated to city
The Fulton City Hall council room looked like Sotheby's Auction as two exquisite, framed watercolors were paraded about in high style Tuesday evening. The paintings, of the city hall now and then, were created by local artist Mary Randolph and donated to the city by Dorothy and Floyd Winingear, both former council members.
