Randolph paintings donated to city

17 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

The Fulton City Hall council room looked like Sotheby's Auction as two exquisite, framed watercolors were paraded about in high style Tuesday evening. The paintings, of the city hall now and then, were created by local artist Mary Randolph and donated to the city by Dorothy and Floyd Winingear, both former council members.

