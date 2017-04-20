Police, Fire a " April 20
1500 block of Crescent Street: A woman reported at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday that a license plate was missing from her vehicle. 100 block of Circle Drive: A woman reported at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday that her child's bike was missing.
