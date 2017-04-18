Pink & Blue Diamonds Could Fetch $68M

Sotheby's will offer what it has called the "most valuable" set of earrings in auction history at its Geneva sale next month - even though the two stones don't match in color. The pear-shaped "Apollo and Artemis Diamonds" - one blue and one pink - will jointly lead the Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels auction in the Swiss city on May 16 as separate lots, Sotheby's said last week.

