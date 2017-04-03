Payless, the shoe retailer, files for...

Payless, the shoe retailer, files for bankruptcy

15 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The chain sought Chapter 11 protection in St. Louis, listing less than $10 billion in liabilities and less than $1 billion in assets. The Topeka, Kan.s-based company employs almost 22,000 people, according to its website, and has more than 4,000 stores in 30 countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Chicago, IL

