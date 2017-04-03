Payless, the shoe retailer, files for bankruptcy
The chain sought Chapter 11 protection in St. Louis, listing less than $10 billion in liabilities and less than $1 billion in assets. The Topeka, Kan.s-based company employs almost 22,000 people, according to its website, and has more than 4,000 stores in 30 countries.
