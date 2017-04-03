Payless ShoeSource to close nearly 400 stores

Payless ShoeSource has filed for bankruptcy protection, and the company plans to close nearly 400 under-performing stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including 24 Southern California locations. Faced with increasing online competition and declining sales, the Topeka, Kansas-based retailer said the action is designed to strengthen its balance sheet and restructure its debt load to position it for long-term success.

