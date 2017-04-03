Payless ShoeSource is filing for bank...

Payless ShoeSource is filing for bankruptcy More store closings are coming to a mall near you.

It's the latest blow to brick-and-mortar retailers, which are struggling to survive in the age of Amazon. Online shopping has caused a decline in foot traffic at America's malls, once a mainstay for companies like Payless.

