MPs accuse Sir Philip Green of - favouring' Arcadia pension schemes over BHS fund
Retail tycoon Sir Philip Green has been accused by MPs of "favouring" the pension schemes in his Arcadia group over the retirement fund for BHS workers. Correspondence from the Arcadia schemes' trustees to members, released by the Commons Work and Pensions Committee, shows a "giant deficit" but a "credible" plan to deal with it.
