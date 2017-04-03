Mercedes enjoys best month ever for c...

Mercedes enjoys best month ever for car sales

German carmaker Daimler AG says it had the best sales month ever for its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand in March. Stuttgart-based Daimler said in a statement Thursday that Mercedes-Benz sold 228,296 vehicles globally in March, an increase of 15 percent.

